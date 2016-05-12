版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Jupiter Fund names Charlotte Jones as CFO

May 12 Jupiter Fund Management Plc :

* Appointment of CFO

* Charlotte Jones will, subject to FCA approval, join board as an executive director and chief financial officer on September 5, 2016

* Jones is currently head of group finance and chief accounting officer at Credit Suisse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

