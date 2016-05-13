版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 14日 星期六 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group closes acquisition of Resilux's 50 pct stake in Airolux JV

May 13 Airopack Technology Group AG

* Successfully closes the acquisition of Resilux's 50 pct stake in Airolux joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

