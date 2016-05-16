版本:
BRIEF-Orascom Development sees Q1 net loss of CHF 26-28 million

May 16 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Expects to report a 17-20 pct decrease in its consolidated revenues for Q1 2016 compared to same period last year

* Expects a net loss in range of 26-28 million Swiss francs compared to a net profit of 3.4 million Swiss francs ($3.48 million) in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

