BRIEF-Orascom Development sees Q1 net loss of CHF 26-28 million

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Expects to report a 17-20 pct decrease in its consolidated revenues for Q1 2016 compared to same period last year
* Expects a net loss in range of 26-28 million Swiss francs compared to a net profit of 3.4 million Swiss francs ($3.48 million) in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares edged higher on Wednesday in early deals, helped by a slew of well-received company results from ASML, Novozymes and Burberry, though shares in Pearson slumped after its update.
* Novartis CEO Jimenez tells CNBC there is going to be downward pressure on pharma prices