BRIEF-Accu Holding to cancel ordinary capital increase

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints co-heads of global leveraged finance
Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
May 17 Accu Holding AG :
* Board of directors decides to cancel ordinary capital increase
* Had been informed of several withdrawals from shareholders who had exercised their subscription rights as well as from lenders who had agreed to convert their loans into new shares
* Does not expect a successful execution of the ordinary capital increase to be feasible in the near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed private antitrust lawsuits brought by investors including big U.S. cities accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the pivotal Libor benchmark interest rate to move forward.
* Scania garners strong demand for first euro trade since 2014