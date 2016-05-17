版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 23:40 BJT

BRIEF-Accu Holding to cancel ordinary capital increase

May 17 Accu Holding AG :

* Board of directors decides to cancel ordinary capital increase

* Had been informed of several withdrawals from shareholders who had exercised their subscription rights as well as from lenders who had agreed to convert their loans into new shares

* Does not expect a successful execution of the ordinary capital increase to be feasible in the near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

