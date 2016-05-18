BRIEF-SABMiller FY revenue down 8 pct

U.S. Department of Labor says JPMorgan Chase paid women less than men
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
May 18 Sabmiller Plc
* FY group net producer revenue (NPR) grew by 5%, with group npr per hl growth of 3%.
* FY group beverage volumes increased by 2%, with lager volumes up 1% and soft drinks volumes up 6%.
* Adjusted constant currency FY EPS grew by 12%
* FY profit before tax $4.07 billion versus $4.83 billion a year ago
* FY EBITA $5.81 billion versus $6.37 billion a year ago
* Expect to deliver good underlying performance in year ahead
* Expects that co will "continue to face foreign exchange volatility"
* Final dividend 0.9375 usdper share
* Total dividend up 8 percent to 1.22 USD per share
* FY adjusted basic EPS fell 6 percent to 2.241 USD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil falls, U.S. Treasury yields rise (Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline London)
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay $64.6 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.