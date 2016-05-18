BRIEF-SABMiller FY revenue down 8 pct

May 18 Sabmiller Plc

* FY group net producer revenue (NPR) grew by 5%, with group npr per hl growth of 3%.

* FY group beverage volumes increased by 2%, with lager volumes up 1% and soft drinks volumes up 6%.

* Adjusted constant currency FY EPS grew by 12%

* FY profit before tax $4.07 billion versus $4.83 billion a year ago

* FY EBITA $5.81 billion versus $6.37 billion a year ago

* Expect to deliver good underlying performance in year ahead

* Expects that co will "continue to face foreign exchange volatility"

* Final dividend 0.9375 usdper share

* Total dividend up 8 percent to 1.22 USD per share

* FY adjusted basic EPS fell 6 percent to 2.241 USD