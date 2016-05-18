BRIEF-Smith & Nephew sells gynaecology unit to Medtronic

MOVES-Pension Infrastructure Platform, Willis Towers Watson, BlueBay Asset
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
May 18 Smith & Nephew Plc
* Divestment and share buy-back
* Signed a definitive agreement to divest its gynaecology business to Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) for $350 million.
* Gynaecology delivered revenue of $56 million in 2015, representing a little over 1% of group revenue.
* Transaction is expected to be broadly neutral to adjusted earnings ('EPSA') in 2017, after share buy-back,
* Share buy back is expected to commence shortly after completion in July 2016
* Proceeds will be returned to shareholders through a $300 million share buy-back programme.
* Gross proceeds are before tax and costs.
* Is expected that majority of gynaecology employees will join Medtronic
* Davis Polk & Wardwell Llp served as counsel to Smith & Nephew and Ondra Partners acted as financial advisor.
* Divestment and share buy-back
