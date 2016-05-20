版本:
BRIEF-Genmab says first participants dosed in duobody study

May 20 Genmab A/S

* Says first participants dosed in clinical study with Duobody product

* Says treatment of first study participants with DuoBody product marks clinical progress in collaboration with Janssen

* Says will receive a $2 million milestone payment for the progress in the study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

