BRIEF-Opera Software bid acceptance rate rises to 84 pct

* A total of 84 percent of shareholders have said they
either accept the bid or will accept the bid by Tuesday's 1430
GMT deadline
* The consortium bidding for the firm has received
acceptances from shareholders representing 81.1 pct of the
shares
* In addition, shareholders representing 2.9 pct of the
shares in the Company will be tendered before the expiry of the
offer period
* The offer period will expire today at 16.30 CET
* Unless the offeror has received acceptances from
shareholders representing more than 90 pct of the shares by the
end of the offer period, the offer will lapse
* The consortium behind the takeover bid includes Chinese
firms Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Kunlun
Tech Co
