BRIEF-Opera Software bid acceptance rate rises to 89 pct

* A total of around 89 percent of shareholders have said
they accept the takeover bid from a Chinese consortium by
Tuesday's 1430 GMT deadline
* This includes the shares comprised by pre-acceptances
* Unless the offeror has received acceptances from
shareholders representing more than 90 pct of the shares by the
end of the offer period, the offer will lapse
* The Offer Period will expire today at 16.30 (CET) and
cannot be extended any further
* The consortium behind the takeover bid includes Chinese
firms Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Kunlun
Tech Co
