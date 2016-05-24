BRIEF-Opera Software bid acceptance rate rises to 89 pct

May 24 Opera Software :

* A total of around 89 percent of shareholders have said they accept the takeover bid from a Chinese consortium by Tuesday's 1430 GMT deadline

* This includes the shares comprised by pre-acceptances

* Unless the offeror has received acceptances from shareholders representing more than 90 pct of the shares by the end of the offer period, the offer will lapse

* The Offer Period will expire today at 16.30 (CET) and cannot be extended any further

* The consortium behind the takeover bid includes Chinese firms Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co