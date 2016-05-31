版本:
2016年 5月 31日

BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: Almonty Industries places takeover bid for ATC Alloys

May 31 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Almonty Industries places takeover bid for ATC Alloys

* Almonty will be evaluated with CAD 0.40 per share as part of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

