BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: Almonty Industries places takeover bid for ATC Alloys

Airbus voices concern about 'hard Brexit'
PARIS, Jan 18 Planemaker Airbus expressed concern on Wednesday about the prospect of a clean break between Britain and the European Union under what has been dubbed "hard Brexit".
May 31 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :
* Almonty Industries places takeover bid for ATC Alloys
* Almonty will be evaluated with CAD 0.40 per share as part of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 18 Planemaker Airbus expressed concern on Wednesday about the prospect of a clean break between Britain and the European Union under what has been dubbed "hard Brexit".
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 Texas-based medical device company Orthofix International NV has admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than $14 million to settle charges that it improperly booked revenue and paid off doctors in Brazil to boost sales, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company