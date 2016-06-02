BRIEF-Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro secures new long-term power contract for German plant

June 2 Norsk Hydro Asa :
* Hydro enters into new long-term power contract for Neuss
aluminium plant in Germany
* Has secured a power contract with Axpo Trading AG totaling
1.3 TWh (150 MW) annually in the five year period from 2021 to
2025
* The power contract supplements the power contract which
was entered into in July 2015
* These two contracts replace an existing combination of
internal and external power arrangements entered into in 2012,
supplying the plant with a total of 2.2 TWh (250 MW) annually in
the period from 2013 to 2017
* In the period from 2018 to 2020, the remaining 1.3 TWh
(150 MW) is replaced by an internal power contract
