公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Finland's Nokia to squeeze out remaining Alcatel-Lucent securities on Oct 6

Sept 22 Nokia Corp

* says has launched its public buy-out offer for all the securities of Alcatel-Lucent that it does not own, squeeze-out expected to occur on October 6

* the public buy-out offer will be open for 10 trading days, from September 22 until October 5, and the squeeze-Out will be implemented on October 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

