版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Madison Dearborn affiliate makes offer for Towergate Insurance

Sept 22 Madison Dearborn Partners LLC:

* Offer for Towergate Insurance Limited

* Offer at: £0.01/A share, £0.74/B share in Towergate holding co Sentry, £0.74 per ordinary share in holding co TIG Topco,£0.00000310665/warrant Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐