BRIEF-Glencore to sell Australia coal haulage unit for A$1.14 bln

Oct 20 Glencore Plc :
* Glencore reaches agreement to sell GRail
* Has reached agreement with Genesee & Wyoming Australia
(GWA) to sell its Glencore Rail (GRail) coal haulage business in
New South Wales Hunter Valley for A$1.14 billion
* Closure of transaction is subject to FIRB approval.
* Upon completion, GWA will service majority of Glencore's
coal haulage requirements in hunter valley via a 20 year
contract for haulage of our export coal to port of newcastle
* Grail currently hauls approximately 40 million tonnes per
year of Glencore's Hunter Valley coal production to port of
Newcastle.
* Sale of GRail business forms another significant part of
glencore's debt reduction program.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)