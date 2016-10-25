版本:
BRIEF-Kitron gets order from Lockheed Martin

Oct 25 Kitron ASA :

* Lockheed Martin awards contract to Kitron for F-35 work

* Has received multimillion dollar contract from Lockheed Martin for production of Integrated Backplane Assembly (IBA) for F-35 low rate initial production program, LRIP 11

* Deliveries start in 2016 and end in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

