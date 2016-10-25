BRIEF-Kitron gets order from Lockheed Martin

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Kitron ASA :
* Lockheed Martin awards contract to Kitron for F-35 work
* Has received multimillion dollar contract from Lockheed Martin for production of Integrated Backplane Assembly (IBA) for F-35 low rate initial production program, LRIP 11
* Deliveries start in 2016 and end in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.