BRIEF-RIB and Autodesk achieve a breakthrough partnership

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 RIB Software AG :
* Rib Software AG (RIB) and Autodesk achieve a breakthrough partnership to advance the fully integrated end-to-end 5D BIM enterprise solution for the AEC industry
* Collaborative effort will upgrade 3D BIM engine of RIB's 5D technology and reduce project risk while increasing industry profitability and productivity in an accessible and affordable way
* Under this agreement, RIB will invest in an international iTWO 5D BIM research, development and support team
* Autodesk will provide support for integration of Revit BIM technology into iTWO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
