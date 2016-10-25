BRIEF-RIB and Autodesk achieve a breakthrough partnership

Oct 25 RIB Software AG :

* Rib Software AG (RIB) and Autodesk achieve a breakthrough partnership to advance the fully integrated end-to-end 5D BIM enterprise solution for the AEC industry

* Collaborative effort will upgrade 3D BIM engine of RIB's 5D technology and reduce project risk while increasing industry profitability and productivity in an accessible and affordable way

* Under this agreement, RIB will invest in an international iTWO 5D BIM research, development and support team

* Under this agreement, RIB will invest in an international iTWO 5D BIM research, development and support team

* Autodesk will provide support for integration of Revit BIM technology into iTWO