BRIEF-Akastor sells Fjords to NOV in NOK 1.2 bln deal

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Akastor Asa
* Agrees to sell Fjords Processing to National Oilwell Varco for NOK 1.2 billion ($145.04 million) on debt- and cash-free basis
* Fjords is a global leader in complete process support systems for gas, oil and water
* The transaction will realize an accounting gain of approximately NOK 650 million to Akastor, and will be recognised in the fourth quarter results.
* The transaction is expected to release approximately NOK 1,150 million in cash for Akastor
* The transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 2016, pending clearance from Norwegian and Korean competition authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2736 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.