BRIEF-Nokia CFO Ihamuotila leaves company, joins ABB

Oct 27 Nokia Corp

* Says Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer of Nokia, resigns from company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of executive committee

* Says Kristian Pullola, who currently is Nokia's Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, is appointed as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Leadership Team as of January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)