BRIEF-GE raises bid for Arcam to 300 SEK/share

Oct 27 GE Aviation

* GE Aviation increases the offer price and lowers the minimum acceptance condition in its recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of arcam

* GE Aviation says increases consideration in its recommended public cash offer ( "offer") to acquire all ordinary shares in Arcam Aktiebolag to SEK 300 per ordinary share in cash

* GE Aviation says lowers minimum acceptance condition to at least 75 per cent

* GE Aviation says consideration of SEK 300 per ordinary share in Arcam is final and ge will not further increase consideration in offer

* Says ordinary shares in Arcam tendered during the initial acceptance period of the Offer, as announced on October 18, 2016, together with the ordinary shares in Arcam acquired by GE outside of the Offer and ordinary shares in Arcam subject to irrevocable undertakings to accept the Offer, corresponds to approximately 46.12 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Arcam on a fully diluted basis.

* The Board of Directors of Arcam has unanimously resolved to recommend to Arcam's shareholders to accept the Offer