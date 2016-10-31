版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 08:02 BJT

BRIEF-Woodside Petroleum acquires Conocophillips' Senegal interests

Oct 31 Woodside Petroleum Ltd

* Woodside petroleum ltd - transaction has completed for a purchase price of us$350 million plus net customary adjustments of approximately us$90 million

* Acquisition includes a 35% working interest in three offshore exploration blocks

* Woodside petroleum ltd - announce completion of transaction to acquire 100% of shares in Conocophillips Senegal B.V

* Woodside petroleum ltd - woodside acquires Conocophillips' Senegal interests-wpl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐