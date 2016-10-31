BRIEF-Opera Software says wins approval for China sale

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 Opera Software
* Statement regarding the share purchase agreement entered into on 17 July 2016 between Opera and Golden Brick Capital Private Equity Fund I L.P. on the sale and purchase of Opera's consumer business
* Transaction has been reviewed by committee on foreign investment in the United States, which has concluded there are no unresolved concerns regarding U.S. national security
* As a result, transaction may proceed to close. Opera expects to close transaction this week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.