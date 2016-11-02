版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia completes acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent

Nov 2 Nokia Corp says:

* To own 100 pct of Alcatel-Lucent following squeeze-out to occur today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

