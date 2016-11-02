版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 2日 星期三 22:46 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia completes Alcatel-Lucent acquisition, sees 1.2 bln euros in annual cost savings

Nov 2 Nokia Corp says:

* Finalizes its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent

* Can now start eliminating complexity and costs of two separate corporate structures

* Expects eur 1.2 billion in annual cost savings to be achieved in full-year 2018

* To hold capital markets day on Nov 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐