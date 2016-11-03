版本:
BRIEF-Autoliv quarterly dividend unchanged at 58 cents/share

Nov 3 Autoliv Inc :

* Says declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share for the first quarter of 2017

* The dividend will be payable on Thursday March 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

