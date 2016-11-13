版本:
BRIEF-Strata-X Energy Ltd seeks trading halt

Nov 14 Strata-x Energy Ltd

* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company about a project farm-in and an equity raising.

* Strata-X energy ltd - trading halted pending an announcement by company about a project farm-in and an equity raising

* Strata-X energy ltd - trading halt-sxe.v Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

