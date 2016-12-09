BRIEF-Evonik buys Silica business of J.M. Huber for $630 mln

Dec 9 Evonik Industries AG :
* Acquires Silica business of J.M. Huber for $630 million
* Transaction is scheduled to be completed in second half of
2017
* Financing has been secured through evonik's own funds and
committed credit facilities
* This enables Evonik to expand its position in North
America and Asia in this profitable and resilient business
* For 2016 financial year, Huber Silica is expected to
achieve sales of close to $300 million and an EBITDA of $60
million
* Acquisition is likely to have a positive impact on
Evonik's adjusted earnings per share as early as first full
financial year
* Through ideal complementarity of two business areas,
Evonik expects to generate synergies of $20 million
* Expect to have all synergy measures implemented by 2021
