BRIEF-Troax buys Folding Guard in $25.8 million deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 15 Troax Group AB (publ)
* Buys via subsidiary, Troax Inc., Folding Guard, a division within Leggett & Platt US
* Closing of transaction is set to end of December 2016
* Purchase price amounts to $25.8 million
* Second payment of maximum $2.2 million may be paid, if 12 month rolling EBITDA, as calculated in June 2017, exceeds $3.225 million
* Initial purchase price is financed by existing cash of about $4.9 million and via tap issue of $20.9 million under co's existing bond loan
* Co's net debt to EBITDA is seen to amount to 2.5 immediately following completion of deal
* Deal is seen to have immediate positive impact on Troax Group's earnings per share
Folding Guard is American manufacturer of indoor perimeter protection solutions
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.