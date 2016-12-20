BRIEF-Nyrstar announces sale of coricancha

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Nyrstar NV :
* Nyrstar announces sale of Coricancha mine in Peru to Great Panther Silver Limited
* Closing of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in Q1 2017
* Total cash consideration of $0.1 million plus earn-out consideration of up to $10 million
* Under earn-out, nyrstar will be paid 15 pct of free cash-flow generated by Coricancha mine during 5-year period after which Coricancha mine is cumulative free cash-flow positive from closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.