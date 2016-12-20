版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 17:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dragontail Systems signs partnership agreement with AT&T

Dec 20 Dragontail Systems Ltd :

* Dragontail signs partnership agreement with at&t-dts.ax

* agreement allows dragontail to utilise at&t's marketing and sales resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

