2016年 12月 20日 星期二 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Aixtron intends to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from NASDAQ

Dec 20 Aixtron SE

* Announces intention to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from NASDAQ and deregister with the securities and exchange commission (SEC) / Aixtron intends to terminate its ADS program / purpose is to reduce complexity and costs

* Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on all German stock exchanges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

