瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-Sika acquires Austrian manufacturer of waterproofing systems Bitbau Doerr

Jan 11 Sika AG :

* Sika acquires Austrian manufacturer of waterproofing systems Bitbau Doerr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
