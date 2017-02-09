版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 17:08 BJT

BRIEF-OHB says MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing

Feb 9 Ohb Se

* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
