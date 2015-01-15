BRIEF-Evotec reaches further milestones in Janssen collaboration

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Evotec AG
* Evotec achieves further milestones in targetAD collaboration with Janssen
* These milestones were reached in 2014 which will be recognised in financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.