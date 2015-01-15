版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 14:31 BJT

BRIEF-Evotec reaches further milestones in Janssen collaboration

Jan 15 Evotec AG

* Evotec achieves further milestones in targetAD collaboration with Janssen

* These milestones were reached in 2014 which will be recognised in financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
