BRIEF-Cedar 2015 says intends to make offer for API Group for 46 mln stg

Jan 22 Cedar 2015 Limited

* Offer for API Group Plc

* Firm intention to make offer to acquire API Group Plc at 60 pence per share

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of API at approximately 46 mln stg

* Steel Group will engage in detailed discussions with API board following release of this announcement.

* Offer is premium of 27.7 per cent to closing price of 47.00 pence per API share on Jan. 21 2015

* Cedar Bidco received undertakings and LOI to accept offer from holders of about approximately 62 percent of existing issued API share capital