BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technology acquires 100 pct of ALBIS Technologies

March 2 UET United Electronic Technology AG
:
* Announces the acquisition of telecommunications supplier
ALBIS Technologies
* Acquires 100 percent of ALBIS Technologies, Zuerich,
Switzerland
* Acquisition is structured as a combined cash purchase in
amount of 1.0 million euros ($1 million) and share acquisition
* Part of price will be paid in 1.000.000 newly issued uet
ag shares with a nominal value of 1.00 euro through a capital
increase of UET
* After transaction existing Albis shareholders will hold a
combined stake of 11 percent at UET
* Transaction is scheduled to be finalised by july 2015
* Expected new sales contribution of ALBIS will be about
25.0 million euros for 2015
