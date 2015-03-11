版本:
BRIEF-Canada-based Almonty Industries proposes to acquire Ormonde Mining

March 11 Almonty Industries :

* Statement on approach to Ormonde Mining Plc

* An indicative non-binding proposal was made to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Ormonde Mining Plc

* No certainty that any transaction will be progressed or, in particular, that a formal offer to shareholders will be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
