BRIEF-Kardex FY operating result up 17.8 pct to 28.5 mln euros

March 12 Kardex AG :

* Further expands its profitability

* FY revenue of 308.0 million euros ($324.5 million) exceeded previous year (302.1 million euros) by 2.0 pct

* Order backlog at end of year was 107.8 million euros(previous year: 108.0 million euros)

* FY operating result increased over proportionately by 17.8 pct to 28.5 million euros(previous year: 24.2 million euros)

* FY net profit of 23.8 million euros (7.7 pct of revenue) was generated, up around 20 pct on that of previous year

* To declare a dividend of 2.30 Swiss francs per share (tax free for swiss individuals)

* Expects a solid course of business for 2015