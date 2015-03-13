版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Diploma buys Kubo Group for 22.5 mln stg

March 13 Diploma Plc

* Acquisition

* Acquires Kubo Group for a maximum net cash consideration of 22.5 million pounds (chf32.9m)

* Profit before tax for Kubo in year ended 31 December 2014 was chf4.9m (3.4 million pounds) on revenues of chf32.4m (22.2 million pounds) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐