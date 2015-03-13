BRIEF-Diploma buys Kubo Group for 22.5 mln stg

BRIEF-BioTelemetry announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of LifeWatch AG
* Biotelemetry, inc. Announces receipt of antitrust clearance for its acquisition of lifewatch ag
March 13 Diploma Plc
* Acquisition
* Acquires Kubo Group for a maximum net cash consideration of 22.5 million pounds (chf32.9m)
* Profit before tax for Kubo in year ended 31 December 2014 was chf4.9m (3.4 million pounds) on revenues of chf32.4m (22.2 million pounds) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States