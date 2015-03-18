版本:
BRIEF-Von Roll Holding FY sales up 0.2 pct to CHF 418.8 mln

March 18 Von Roll Holding AG :

* At 418.8 million Swiss francs ($416 million), FY group sales increased by 0.2 percent, up slightly on 2013

* FY order intake declined by 4.5 percent compared with previous year to 416.4 million Swiss francs

* FY EBIT of minus 32.5 million Swiss francs affected by comprehensive, substantial modernisation and restructuring measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0061 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
