BRIEF-Cxense: New York-based Market Realist licenses Cxense

BRIEF-PixarBio Corporation terminates InVivo Therapeutics bid
* On behalf of shareholders and board of directors of co, co withdrawing offer for InVivo Therapeutics Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 19 Cxense ASA :
* Announced signing of a new contract with New York-based investment research and analytics company Market Realist
* Market Realist will use Cxense Data Management Platform (DMP) and Cxense Insight products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Red Eagle Mining - commercial production of 750 tonnes per day is anticipated to be achieved by end of Q1 2017 at santa rosa gold project, Colombia
Jan 23 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following December consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Monday. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month -0.5 0.5 n/a pct change year/year 0.8 2.3 4.8 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. For 2016 as a whole, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent. Food and beverage prices fell 0.1 percent while housing and utilities rose