BRIEF-Cxense: New York-based Market Realist licenses Cxense

March 19 Cxense ASA :

* Announced signing of a new contract with New York-based investment research and analytics company Market Realist

* Market Realist will use Cxense Data Management Platform (DMP) and Cxense Insight products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

