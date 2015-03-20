BRIEF-TSB recommends Sabadell offer to shareholders

March 20 Tsb Banking Group Plc
* Offer for tsb banking group plc
* Sabadell has agreed to acquire a 9.99 per cent. Interest
in tsb from lloyds bank plc
* Lloyds has entered into an irrevocable undertaking to
accept offer in respect of its entire remaining 40.01 per cen
* Tsb shareholders will receive 340 pence per share in cash
for each tsb share
* Offer values entire issued share capital of tsb at
approximately £1.7 billion
* Offer implies a price to book value multiple of 1.0 times.
* Paul pester and darren pope of tsb have agreed to continue
in their current roles.
* Paul pester will also join management executive committee
of sabadell group
* Will samuel has agreed to remain as independent chairman
of tsb
* Board of tsb would include three directors to be appointed
by sabadell and three independent non-executive directors.
* Lloyds will provide £450 million in support to deliver
migration of it transitional services
* Tsb directors intend unanimously to recommend that tsb
shareholders accept offer
