版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 27日 星期五 00:29 BJT

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk to resubmit U.S. new drug applications for Tresiba and Ryzodeg

March 26 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Has decided to resubmit the new drug applications of Tresiba and Ryzodeg in the U.S.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐