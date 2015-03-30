版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 30日 星期一 13:18 BJT

BRIEF-Orascom Development sees FY 2014 revenues growth by 10-15 pct

March 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* FY 2014 revenues are expected to grow by 10-15 pct compared to FY 2013

* FY 2014 net profit attributable to owners of parent company is also expected to substantially increase to be within range of 37 million to 42 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
