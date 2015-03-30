BRIEF-Orascom Development sees FY 2014 revenues growth by 10-15 pct

European shares ease, Unicredit boosts Italian banks
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.
March 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* FY 2014 revenues are expected to grow by 10-15 pct compared to FY 2013
* FY 2014 net profit attributable to owners of parent company is also expected to substantially increase to be within range of 37 million to 42 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.