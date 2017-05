March 30 Scania Ab

* Scania starts city bus production in india

* Scania will inaugurate its city bus production in Narasapura in the Indian state of Karnataka

* The production facility is currently designed for 2,500 trucks and 1,000 buses per year and has 600 employees.

* Within the next five years, Scania expects to double capacity and to recruit a further 200 employees by the end of 2017.