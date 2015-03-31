BRIEF-EEII FY net loss slightly narrows to CHF 2.3 mln

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
March 31 EEII AG :
* Publishes annual results per Dec. 31, 2014
* FY net loss of 2.3 million Swiss francs ($2.37 million) (2013: net loss of 2.4 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.