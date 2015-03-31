版本:
BRIEF-EEII FY net loss slightly narrows to CHF 2.3 mln

March 31 EEII AG :

* Publishes annual results per Dec. 31, 2014

* FY net loss of 2.3 million Swiss francs ($2.37 million) (2013: net loss of 2.4 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
