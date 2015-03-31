版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 13:34 BJT

BRIEF-BW Offshore: Contract extension for FPSO BW Athena contract from Ithaca Energy

March 31 BW Offshore Ltd :

* BW Offshore has received a notice of termination for the FPSO BW Athena contract from Ithaca Energy

* Both parties have the right to terminate on a 60-day notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
