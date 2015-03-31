版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 14:44 BJT

BRIEF-Antofagasta says not in deal talks with Teck Resources

March 31 Antofagasta Plc

* Response to press speculation

* Notes press speculation earlier today and can confirm that it is not in discussions with Teck Resources about a potential deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
