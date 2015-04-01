版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Carlyle offers to buy Nationwide Accident Repair Services for about 43.2 mln stg

April 1 Carlyle Group

* Offer for Nationwide Accident Repair Services Plc

* Recommended cash offer for Nationwide Accident Repair Services Plc by Canaveral Bidco

* NARS ordinary shareholders will receive 100 pence in cash for each NARS share held

* Offer values entire issued ordinary share capital of NARS at approximately £43.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CG.O NARS.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐