BRIEF-Carlyle offers to buy Nationwide Accident Repair Services for about 43.2 mln stg

April 1 Carlyle Group

* Offer for Nationwide Accident Repair Services Plc

* Recommended cash offer for Nationwide Accident Repair Services Plc by Canaveral Bidco

* NARS ordinary shareholders will receive 100 pence in cash for each NARS share held

* Offer values entire issued ordinary share capital of NARS at approximately £43.2 million