BRIEF-Nordic American Offshore extends delivery of new buildings

April 16 Nordic American Offshore Ltd :

* Says that it has agreed with the Norwegian based Vard Aukra shipyard to extend the delivery of two Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) newbuildings, originally scheduled to be delivered in mid-2015

* Says ships are now scheduled to be delivered during Q1 of 2016 when nao will take ownership

* Says vessels are fully financed and manufacturing process is developing satisfactorily Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)