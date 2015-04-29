版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 23:54 BJT

BRIEF-Lifewatch: AGM rejects amendment to Articles of Incorporation on Conditional Capital

April 29 Lifewatch AG :

* Announces voting results of the ordinary Annual General Meeting of shareholders for fiscal year 2014

* Annual General Meeting did not approve proposed amendment to Articles of Incorporation regarding Conditional Capital Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐